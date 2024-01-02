FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.89.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil purchased 21,400 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

See Also

