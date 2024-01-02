Foresight Enterprise VCT (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

LON FTF opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.45. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 64 ($0.81). The company has a market capitalization of £143.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.06.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

