Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

