Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 33,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

