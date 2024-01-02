Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

