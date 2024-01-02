Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

