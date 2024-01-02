FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.86.

FSV stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $166.27.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

