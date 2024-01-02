First Pacific Financial Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

