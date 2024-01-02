First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $426.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.35. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

