First Pacific Financial Takes $71,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $500.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

