First Pacific Financial Takes $44,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

