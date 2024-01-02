First Pacific Financial Takes $41,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

