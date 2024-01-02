First Pacific Financial Sells 613 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.