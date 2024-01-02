First Pacific Financial Purchases 536 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3,350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.