First Pacific Financial Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $14,002,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA stock opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Weight Watchers gains from Oprah’s GLP-1 weight-loss
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- New price targets could erase Cisco’s 3.1% dividend yield soon
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.