First Pacific Financial Has $80,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Netflix were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.7% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.28. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.22 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

