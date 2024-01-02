First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 421.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

