First Pacific Financial Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

