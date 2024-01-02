First Pacific Financial Buys Shares of 563 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 563 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

