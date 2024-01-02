First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,674,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.2 %

FIBK opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

