FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 362.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

