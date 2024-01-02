Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.