Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

