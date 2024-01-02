Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $260.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

