Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 531 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Charter Communications stock opened at $388.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

