Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $805.39 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $648.23 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $782.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

