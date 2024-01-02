Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

