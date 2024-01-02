Edmp Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

