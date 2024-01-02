EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SATS. Citigroup cut their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.