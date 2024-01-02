Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

