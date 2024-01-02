Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

