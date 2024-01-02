Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in December

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 191.95% and a negative net margin of 76.04%. On average, analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.