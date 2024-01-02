Dr. Martens plc (DOCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 on February 2nd

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
DOCS stock opened at GBX 88.65 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 79.10 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.20 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.34. The stock has a market cap of £852.12 million, a PE ratio of 886.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.05.
About Dr. Martens
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Weight Watchers gains from Oprah’s GLP-1 weight-loss
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.