Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 173.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

