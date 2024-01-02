DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $199.80 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $199.80 million and $145.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00164915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

