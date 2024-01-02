DEI Price Reaches $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 17% against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $199.80 million and $145.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00164915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

