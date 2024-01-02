CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

