Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and $15.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00093081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00029951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars.

