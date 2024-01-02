Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Cooper-Standard Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of CPS opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.92. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $736.04 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
