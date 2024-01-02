Contrasting Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arko alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.14 billion 0.11 $71.75 million $0.34 24.26 Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A $1.77 3.34

Profitability

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Arko and Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.49% 16.46% 1.30% Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arko and Grupo Comercial Chedraui, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Summary

Arko beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products. It offers sparkling, white, rose, and red wines; distillates, liquors, whisky, tequila, ron, vodka, mezcal, and ginebra; beers; smoking accessories, prepared drinks, and halls and frosts products; baby formula, cookies, juices, milk powder, and porridge; baby care and hygiene, diapers, and wet wipes; clothes, such as bibs, socks, sets, disguises, caps, and gloves; accessories for mom, respired, kangaroos, strollers and others, pacifiers, and cots; toys, which include early stimulation, gyms, mobile, and stuffed animals products; and blankets, cushions, and bed sheets. In addition, it offers pharmacy products including cottons, antiseptic, measuring devices, face mask, bandages and gauze, and antibacterial gel and wipes; disposable underwear, bed guards, and pads; analgesics, antifungals, dermatological, diabetes, stomach, and generic medicines; contraceptives, condones, lubricants, pregnancy test, and invigorating products; and vitamins and supplements. Further, it offers belts, ties, caps, glasses, watches, girdles, and watches for men and women; shaving and waxing; skin and hair care; and fragrances products. Additionally, the company operates pets; home, office, and garden; technology; sports and leisure; and toy stores. Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.