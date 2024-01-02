Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

