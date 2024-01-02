Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.79.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
