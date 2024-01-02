Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,334,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 186,136 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

