Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a P/E ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
