Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $37,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

