Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

