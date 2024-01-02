Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

