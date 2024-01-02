Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

