Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

