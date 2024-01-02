Cohort plc (CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 on February 13th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cohort Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:CHRT opened at GBX 548 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,684.85 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 510.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 499.44. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

