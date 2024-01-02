Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $751,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

