Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 630 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.